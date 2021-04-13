Local

Crews respond to Bargersville residence fire

by: Adam Staten
BARGERSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – Crews were called to a fire in Bargersville Monday evening.

According to the Bargersville Community Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire in the 2900 block of Beckenham Way around 9:15 p.m.

Upon arrival at at the scene, crews spotted heavy fire and smoke coming from the residence.

Crews from Bargersville as well as Greenwood and White River fire departments were able to get the flames under control in 20 minutes.

All occupants were able to get out of the home without injury.

Damage has been estimated as $150,000 with the cause of the fire ruled as accidential.

