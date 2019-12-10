Woman killed in a triple house fire on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews have responded to house fires on the city’s east side Tuesday morning.

Three houses caught fire on Rothe Lane, near 30th Street and Cumberland Road, according to a WISH-TV crew on the scene.

The first report of the fire went out around 4:15 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, two of the three houses have been searched, with no one in either of those houses. Four people, from those two houses, may have been displaced.

IFD said a 59-year-old woman did die in the fire. Crews found the woman as they searched the center home, where firefighters believe the fire may have started.

Crews said it took 40 minutes to get the fires under control.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.