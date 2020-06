Crews respond to fire at New Castle Street Department

Aftermath of a fire at the New Castle Street Department. (WISH Photo)

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) – Crews in New Castle spent several hours battling a fire at the city’s street department.

According to the New Castle Fire Department, the call came in around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

All off-duty firefighters were called, including two volunteer departments in the county.

Crews were able to get the fire out around 5 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unclear but a firefighter said damage is “pretty catastrophic.”

There were no injuries.