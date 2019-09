Photo of fire at west side junkyard on 9/24/19. (Provided Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Crews have responded to a fire on the city’s west side Tuesday morning, according to the Wayne Township Fire Department.

WTFD said a junkyard in the 500 block of South Tibbs Avenue caught fire.

No other information is known about the fire at this time.

News 8 has a crew headed to the scene.