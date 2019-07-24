Crews respond to Fishers fire, house destroyed

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire in Fishers.

According to the Fishers Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire in the 12200 block of Shady Knoll Drive just before 2:30 a.m.

After arriving on the scene, crews discovered the house fully engulfed as the fire threatened other houses.

Crews were able to get the flames under control after approximately 40 minutes. They were also able to keep the fire damage to nearby homes to a minimum.

The family of five was able to get out of the residence without any injuries. No firefighter injuries were reported either.

The house had working smoke alarms which did help to alert the family.

At this time, it’s unclear what caused the fire as it remains under investigation.

Firefighters said the house is a total loss.