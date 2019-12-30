Crews respond to southeast side fire, 8 displaced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eight people are without shelter following a fire on the city’s southeast side Sunday evening.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a fire in the 7800 block of Danube Street just after 10:30 p.m.

After arriving on the scene, heavy fire was spotted coming from the two-story structure. Crews stayed on the scene battling the flames until 12: 30 a.m.

Two adults and two children who lived in the structure where the fire originated were able to successfully escape the residence. Additionally, two adults and two children who were in a structure that experienced exposure from the fire also managed to get out without any injuries, according to IFD.

IFD Victims Assistance and the Red Cross are working to find shelter for those who were displaced.

A cause of the fire has not been determined as it remains under investigation. A dollar amount has also not been assigned to the damage.