2 critically injured in westside fire

Crews are on the scene of a fire on the city's west side on July 15, 2020. (WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people were critically injured on the city’s west side, according to firefighters.

Crews responded to an apartment complex on the city’s west side for a reported fire.

Firefighters were called to the Meadowlane Condos in the area of West 34th Street and High School Road around 7:30 a.m.

A child and a woman were pulled from the second floor. Both were transported to the hospital.

Additionally, 16 people have been displaced.

One dog died and two cats are missing. Several vehicles were destroyed.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says it is currently unclear how or where the fire started.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.