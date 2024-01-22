Crispus Attucks play to leave legacy in classrooms after curtain falls

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Long after the curtain falls and the applause has quieted, the creators of “A Touch of Glory” aim to keep their work alive in classrooms across Indianapolis.

The play looks at the famed barrier-shattering 1955 Crispus Attucks basketball team. Led by future Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson, the Tigers became the first Indiana High School basketball champions with a lineup entirely of Black students.

The play runs six days in February, a schedule that coincides with Black History Month and the NBA All-Star Weekend. Unlike most stage plays, the producers, director, and other partners of “A Touch of Glory” are not guarding it against other interpretations. Instead, they hope the story will take on a new life on stages across the state in years to come.

“Once we debut it, we also going to make it available for free to Indiana high school drama departments,” Producer Terrance Asante-Doyle said on WISH-TV’s Daybreak. “(It’s free to) anybody who wants to tell the story.”

The creative forces behind the play are also developing a companion curriculum for schools to use.

Indianapolis Public Schools has signaled its support for the project and its educational legacy, partnering with the production and hosting its world premiere at Attucks. The plans include a community preview weekend starting February 9th and a special showing for Attucks alums on the second weekend.

“The story is just a gateway to connect people to this piece of history,” Asante-Doyle shared. “So, what we’re doing with the curriculum is using the story, but really building out what this time period looked like. Also, some of the struggles, (because) let’s be real – there were a lot of struggles, and we don’t often hear about our triumphs as people of color during this time period. And so we’re trying to approach it from a different lens.”

Asante-Doyle was reluctant to share specifics about the play before it premiers, but with the minimum recommended viewer age of 13, it’s clear the storyline comes with an intensity that’s not restricted to athletic drama.

“In 1927, the Ku Klux Klan established Crispus Attucks,” Asante-Doyle says. “We talk about how just that in itself, the students, the staff took this and shaped it into an opportunity versus an obstacle.”

The play opens at 8 p.m. Feb. 9.