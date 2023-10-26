Crossroads Air Show takes off this weekend at Indianapolis Regional Airport

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – The Crossroads Air Show takes off at the Indianapolis Regional Airport starting Saturday morning, bringing a celebration of aviation history to Greenfield.

For the first time since 2012, the U.S. Navy Blue Angels will be back in central Indiana to perform.

It will include eight other aerial acts alongside ground displays. Eventgoers will have the opportunity to take pictures, see the cockpits, and talk to some of the pilots.

The show is being organized by the Crossroads of America Boy Scouts Council. Brandon Kline, the marketing and communications director, says it’s an event years in the making.

“It’s so much more than just booking the performers that we have this weekend,” Kline said. “We’re building a city here … So if you think about thousands of tents, and tables, and chairs, and restrooms, and trash cans and everything. It’s taken years, but it’s going to be all worth it.”

The U.S. Special Forces Command Parachute Team, also known as the Para-Commandos, will open the show, passing a commemorative baton to Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.

Herb Gillen helps produce air shows across the country through his company. He says Crossroads will have a well-decorated line-up.

“We also have some of the best civilian pilots in the world,” Guillen said. “Rob Holland, who is a 10-time national champion, aerobatic champion, four-time world champion, and just does things with his airplane that you can’t imagine happening. Then … we have Kent Peach with the Jelly Belly Aircraft.”

Show organizers hope to make an impact on the community. It’s been more than a decade since an air show took over the regional airport, formally known as Mount Comfort.

More than 500 students will get a special preview of the show Friday during a rehearsal. They’ll get to speak with aviation leaders to learn more about careers in the industry and other Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math-related fields.

On Wednesday, the show gave an area teacher a ride in a Blue Angels jet.

According to co-chair Charlie Hiltunen, the show will bring an economic impact of $8.7 million.

He says they also hope to raise money for the local scout troops, Riley Children’s Foundation, and Catch the Stars Foundation.

“We’re building our next generation of citizens, but we’re also building a workforce,” Hiltunen said. “We want them to stay in Indiana with programs like the air show, want to build quality of life in Central Indiana. We don’t need the mountains, we don’t need the oceans, we’ve got the people and we’ve got things to do here. It’s just a great place to be and we want our next generation to appreciate that too.”

The Crossroads Air Show flies on Saturday and Sunday. Parking opens at 7:30 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m.

Aerial performances start around noon.

Click here to buy tickets online.