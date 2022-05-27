Local

Crowd of 200,000 expected for Saturday’s 500 Festival Parade

An undated view of the 500 Festival Parade in downtown Indianapolis. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least 200,000 people are expected to line the streets of downtown Indianapolis for Saturday’s 66th AES 500 Festival Parade.

Organizers say the theme of this year’s parade, Back to Traditions. Racing Forward, welcomes the city and race fans back home again to remember and enjoy the traditions of the Month of May and celebrate a brighter future.

Attendees will get the chance to see spectacular floats, larger-than-life helium balloons, celebrities, marching bands, and the 33 drivers participating in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Festivities begin at 11:45 a.m. and the parade begins at noon.

Tickets are still available online and range from $25 to $45.

