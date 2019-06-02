Crowds come out for Tarkington Park Fest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Families on Saturday got a chance to enjoy the pleasant weather at the first-ever Tarkington Park Fest to kick off summer.

People from all over the city watched performances, played basketball and played in the water park. They topped it off with a movie in the park.

Indy Parks joined the Indianapolis Parks Foundation, Midtown Indy and the MLK Center in a new partnership to bring more community programs to neighborhoods.

“I think it’s so awesome for people to come into maybe a neighborhood they’ve never been into before and see what it’s like. I feel like we should do that more in our city. So it’s just really nice to just see that people, not only that live here but people from outside of here wanna come and hang,” said resident Lauren Ditchley.

And most pools are now open for summer at Indy Parks.