Crowds gather Sunday morning for Black Lives Matter car parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Protesters in more than 150 vehicles gathered in the North United Methodist Church parking lot early Sunday morning to protest and demand action from city leaders.

“We are here to wake people up, who need to be woken up to what’s going on,” said organizers with Indy 10 Black Lives Matter.

Cars were decorated with messages of Black Lives Matter while protesters honked horns and chanted, “No Justice, No Peace.”

The parade started at the corner of 38th and Meridian streets at 6 a.m. and made its way to the Windcombe neighborhood where organizers say is home to Mayor Joe Hogsett. Organizers say they want action from the mayor who hasn’t met any of their demands, specifically in the case of Dreasjon Reed.

“We are here to be peaceful, but we are also here to disrupt. We’re letting everybody know as a public service announcement, everyone needs to be woke. Just because it’s Black Lives Matter doesn’t mean it can’t happen to a Hispanic, to a Caucasian and if you do care about all lives matter, where you at?” said organizers.

The car parade stopped for about 20 minutes in the neighborhood. Most people stayed in their cars, but a few took to the streets to spread their message. Some neighbors came out of their homes to cheer the parade on and take pictures in a show of support.

The parade then made its way through Broad Ripple where cars started to disperse.

About 30 cars made it back to North United Methodist Church where the parade ended shortly after 7:30 a.m. with a silent circle of prayer.

Senior Pastor Darren Cushman Wood with the church says he welcomed hosting the parade and joined in on the prayer.