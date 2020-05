Crown Hill celebrates Memorial Day virtually

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The state’s longest-running Memorial Day ceremony is going virtual this year.

Crown Hill Cemetery released a video Monday morning to celebrate patriotism, pride and freedom.

It features photos and video from previous ceremonies and a message from the Crown Hill Cemetry president.

You can still visit the cemetery on Monday. However, you’re asked to practice safe social distancing and gravesite American flags will not be distributed.

