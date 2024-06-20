CSO celebrates Summer Solstice with special community partners at Coxhall Gardens

(The HAMILTON COUNTY REPORTER) — The Carmel Symphony Orchestra (CSO) invites you to celebrate the Summer Solstice on Friday as the orchestra launches its first-ever Summer Concert Series at Coxhall Gardens. The Summer Solstice marks the longest day and shortest night of the year and officially welcomes the summer.

“We wanted to add a local celebration of this seasonal milestone and felt a collaboration of a wide and colorful group of artists would create the perfect solstice event,” CSO Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain said. “Around the world, many cultures host festivals focused on the solstice, some lasting a week, so even though this event does not fall on the exact day we still want to celebrate the season.”

There will be pre-concert performances, activities, and food and drink options starting at 5 p.m., prior to the CSO taking the stage at 8:30 p.m. as the sun sets revealing the Strawberry Moon. The June full moon was given this name as it is the time when wild strawberries are ripe and ready for harvest.

“The start of summer and this unique full moon makes the pastoral setting of Coxhall Gardens the perfect place to relax and unwind while being entertained by performances inspired by cultures from around the world,” Chastain said.

The pre-concert performances will provide both musical and dance experiences. Mr. Daniel will share his joy of music and creativity with kids followed by a variety of dance styles and rich cultural expressions performed by Central Indiana Dance Ensemble, Indiana Ballet Conservatory, Kathak (North Indian) Dance Academy, Dhol Indian Drumming, and the Indiana Association of Chinese Americans Lion Dance Team. There will also be a sampling of classic cars on display courtesy of Artomobilia. Food and beverage options will be onsite as well with additional options for special VIP experiences.

The main concert of the evening will begin at sunset. The CSO will perform solar-related favorites from 8:30 to 9:45 p.m., led by Principal Guest Conductor Joel Smirnoff.

“The orchestra and I are excited to welcome our three guest artists for this concert, each of whom promises to enhance the evening and to captivate and move our Carmel audience,” Conductor Smirnoff said.

He and the orchestra will be joined by Soloists Asako Tamura, former CSO Concerto Competition Winner Cooper Olsen and Carmel Jazz Festival Artistic Director Blair Clark. The trio of artists will perform works by Mendelssohn, Puccini, Barber, Gershwin, Vivaldi, and Carmichael as well as an original arrangement of Japanese folk songs by Conductor Smirnoff. The evening will end with jazz vocalist Clark performing Stevie Wonder’s “You are the Sunshine of My Life.”

