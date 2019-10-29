Cummins creates program with high school career center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Columbus-based maker of diesel and alternative-fuel engines and generators on Tuesday announced a new partnership with Area 31 Career Center at Ben Davis High School.

The deal with Cummins Inc. will create a youth technician apprenticeship program. The work-based learning program was designed to give students experiences in the automotive and diesel fields. It also was designed to help students obtain industry-recognized certifications and provide resources to assist high school students in making informed decisions about future career paths.

Automotive instructor Jim Jackson said, “For them to put that kind of interest in us puts a lot of responsibility on us. But then again, it’s a great opportunity for our students to go straight from here to work for Cummins, where they will get further education from Cummins teaching their way of doing things with their technology, so it will reinforce what we’ve taught them as they go on to further education with Cummins and their job opportunities.”

Area 31 Career Center serves students from 11 different high schools.