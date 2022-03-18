Cummins suspends commercial operations in Russia

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Another Indiana business is cutting ties with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
Cummins Inc., which has headquarters in Columbus and Indianapolis, announced it is suspending commercial operations with Russia.
Cummins says it has 700 workers and thousands of customers in Russia.
Cummins posted this statement on its website:
On Thursday, March 17, the Cummins Board of Directors made the decision to suspend all commercial operations in Russia indefinitely as the attacks on Ukraine intensify and a peaceful resolution does not appear imminent. We are now taking steps to wind down operations expeditiously.
Our primary concern has been and remains the safety and wellbeing of those whose lives have been affected by this alarming situation. We strongly condemn the actions of the Russian government, which is putting millions of innocent people at risk and turning millions of Ukrainian citizens into refugees. That concern also extends to our 700 employees and thousands of end-user customers in Russia and the impact on citizens who are not participants in this invasion.
This decision is very difficult for our employees affected in Russia, our company, our communities, and our customers. We have deep care and concern for our employees and are making every effort to minimize the impact on them. We are evaluating the best ways to support our employees during this difficult time in accordance with local laws and regulations.
We have quickly mobilized our employees and resources to aid communities in the region. To provide immediate assistance for short-term emergency refugee needs, Cummins is starting with $250,000 in fast-tracked grants. In addition, employees are volunteering themselves. We are actively working with community organizations, especially in Romania and Poland, to determine how we can assist as the refugees arrive in new communities.
Cummins employees around the world are also working with our grant-making partner GlobalGiving, which has launched a Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. All donations to the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled.