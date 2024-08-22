Customers rally around hot dog cart put at risk

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Garcia’s Hot Dogs has been a staple of an east side community for 14 years, but a recent discussion with the Marion County Health Department about limits on food carts has the business at risk.

Located at 16th and Emerson streets, the hot dog stand had a long line for the entire dinner rush on Wednesday night.

Abacuc Garcia Martinez says the Marion County Health Department called him Friday to explain that his menu was too big for a hot dog cart. The specific issue: his street corn dog with corn, mayonnaise, cheese, and tahini on top.

The Health Department explained that a cart was too small to have specialty toppings based on a city code, so Garcia would be better off in a food truck since he wants to expand his menu.

Garcia took the challenge and began raising money to replace the cart with a food truck.

Garcia described the conversation with the Health Department employee.

“‘You’re not allowed to have that hot dog on your menu.’

“I say, ‘OK.’

“He says, ‘The reason you’re not allowed to have it, first of all, your menu is expanding too much. It’s too much for your little hot dog cart that you have.’”

Garcia also said, “These are his words: ‘If you want to be fancy in your menu, you have to get a food truck.’”

The Health Department says it’s about size. The food he serves needs to be contained in the cart and kept to a safe temperature for storage.

Janelle Kaufman, an administrator for Marion County Public Health Department, told News 8, “If people want to expand their menu beyond hot dogs, sausages, and basic condiments, they still have to fit within the confines of the cart. So as you expand your menu and you want to have specialty toppings, it no longer fits. So, a mobile food truck would have more space.”

A fundraiser for a food truck has raised more than $8,000 in just six days.

“I don’t have the words to describe how the city of Indianapolis, how the neighbors from everywhere come out and show me that support,” Garcia said.

A Garcia’s Hot Dogs customer, Ryan Blankenship told News 8, “There was a few years ago where I was a little hard up on cash myself, and I needed to get a bus ride, and he gave me a bus ride, just like that, and then he gave me a $20 bill.

“Garcia is one of the best people around.”