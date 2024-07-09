Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Cyberattack impacts Monroe County government

Cyberattack impacts Monroe County government

by: Christopher Claffey
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County government has experienced a cyberattack.

County leaders said in a news release issued Monday afternoon that an outside source named Blacksuit managed to gain access to the county’s network on July 1.

Leaders say they aren’t sure how much data was impacted in the attack, but add that no employee information has been misused since the attack.

Leaders say the incident is still under investigation and note answers could be weeks away.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Proposal would create Indianapolis registry...
Political News /
Vision Zero plan aims to...
Political News /
Man dies after found shot...
Crime Watch 8 /
I-465 NB to close for...
I-Team 8 /
Chemical used in farming found...
I-Team 8 /
Carmel clinic uses healing power...
Health Spotlight /
Pacers president Kevin Pritchard on...
Indiana Pacers /
Ben Davis alum waves green...
News /