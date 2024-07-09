Cyberattack impacts Monroe County government

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Monroe County government has experienced a cyberattack.

County leaders said in a news release issued Monday afternoon that an outside source named Blacksuit managed to gain access to the county’s network on July 1.

Leaders say they aren’t sure how much data was impacted in the attack, but add that no employee information has been misused since the attack.

Leaders say the incident is still under investigation and note answers could be weeks away.