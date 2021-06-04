Local

Cyclist’s cross-country ride raises money for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 19-year-old student from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is riding his bike from North Carolina to Los Angeles to raise money and awareness for fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Emmaus Holder made stops in Indiana on Thursday as part of his ride. Holder is riding roughly 4,000 miles, with a goal of accomplishing 100 miles per day.

At each stop, Holder is interviewing families who have loved ones with the disease. When he finishes his journey, he will turn his interviews into a research project.

On Friday, he will spend some time in Indianapolis to get his bike repaired before continuing on to Iowa.

There are still some cities he needs a host family in, you can find out how to help at thecshcollab.com/bike.