Cyclists touring Hendricks County for B&O Trail benefit

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) -- A bicycle tour of Hendricks County is underway. Cyclists will cover as much as 66 miles to raise money for the popular B&O Trail.

The tour kicked off at Lucas Oil Raceway Saturday morning at 8:30. Both families and experienced cyclists are participating in the tour.

Cyclists are riding their choice of a 10, 25, 45 or 66-mile route along the B&O trail.

The popular trail passes through the Ronald Reagan Parkway tunnel and over the bridge above White Lick Creek.

Cyclists will also enjoy food and drinks after their tour.

