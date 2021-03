Daily schedule for March Madness events throughout Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — March Madness is upon us and the NCAA First Four Games are slated to begin Thursday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington and Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

Basketball fans are asked to enjoy the madness safely by masking up and continuing to social distance.

Below is a daily schedule for the NCAA March Madness events throughout Indiana.

Thursday, March 18

Friday, March 19

Saturday, March 20

Sunday, March 21