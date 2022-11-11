Local

Dairy Bar honoring veterans with free milkshakes Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The American Dairy Association of Indiana, the statewide organization that represents Hoosier dairy farmers, is handing out free milkshakes to honor U.S. military veterans.

The Dairy Bar is taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds located at 1202 East 38th Street in Indianapolis. Those who attend can enter the fairgrounds through Gate six off of Fall Creek Parkway. The Dairy Bar is located on the fairgrounds’ Main Street, opposite of the Coliseum.

All U.S. military veterans & current active-duty military personnel will receive a free Dairy Bar milkshake. All they have to do is show their official ID in the drive-thru line.

“While it’s impossible to say ‘thank you’ enough for what these men and women have done and continue to do for all of us, this is our small way of demonstrating our enormous appreciation for their service and sacrifices – a way of letting them know we are so grateful for each and every one of them!” Jenni Browning, American Dairy Association Indiana CEO, said.

The first 500 served will receive their milkshakes in a special edition Dairy Bar milkshake cup!