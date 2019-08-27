Daleville shuts down virtual schools accused of inflating enrollment

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — After months of effort, the Daleville School Board voted Monday night to revoke the charters of two virtual learning schools it had authorized.

The district’s effort to shut down the schools began in February. A later audit showed the schools inflated their enrollment numbers. The State Board of Education’s audit found Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy inflated enrollment to at least twice as many students as they had. Because of that, millions in state money went to virtual schools.

Daleville Community Schools Superintendent Paul Garrison on Monday discussed next steps, which include a new framework for closure protocols based on Indiana law that will provide students of the virtual schools an orderly transfer to new schools.

A news release from the district said Daleville has acquired access to electronic student records, so notices will be sent to students and parents giving them 30 days to inform Daleville what school or program they will be transferring to.

Students who do not provide transfer information after the 30-day period can expect Daleville to send their education records to their school of legal settlement, the release said.