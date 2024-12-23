A low-cost pharmacy opens in Decatur Township

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) — Decatur Township residents now have a new choice for low-cost medications.

Damar Health Services, a nonprofit primary care and behavioral health clinic, opened a pharmacy in the AmeriPlex Indianapolis business park, 5715 Decatur Blvd., under a federal program that allows it to provide free or low-cost medications to patients with the greatest financial need.

Submit your prescription by emailing refill@damar.org, by calling 317-455-2366 or by faxing 317-934-9450.

Pharmacy hours are:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday

The pharmacy is closed daily from noon to 1 p.m.

Damar Health Services accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid, Medicare and commercial insurance. For more information, head to the clinic’s website.

