Damien Center to renovate building for coffee shop, employment services

by: Grason Holt
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Damien Center plans to renovate an historic Indianapolis building into a coffee shop and employment services center.

The building in the 1400 block of East Washington Street used to house the nightclub Zonie’s Closet. The building sits just a few blocks east of I-65/I-70 on the near-east side.

The employment program will provide adults with education and training opportunities.

The expansion will give the Damien Center the capacity to serve more than 500 people annually through five core programs.

The renovations are scheduled to be finished in early 2024.

The center serves more than 8,000 people living with or at risk for HIV.

