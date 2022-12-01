Local

Damien Center unites with Olympic diver Greg Louganis on ‘World AIDS Day’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local non-profit honors World AIDS Day with a special guest speaker. Greg Louganis, U.S. Olympic gold medalist, and HIV/AIDS advocate will speak at the Skyline Club in Indianapolis. The event is a part of the Damien Center’s Educational Series presented by the Delta Company.

Nicknamed “The Greatest American Diver,” Louganis won a gold medal at the 1984 and 1988 Summer Olympics. Though Louganis was diagnosed with HIV six months before competing in the Olympics, he did not reveal his HIV until years later. There was controversy surrounding why he didn’t disclose his diagnosis when he injured his head, causing him to bleed into a pool. Though the incident posed no risk, Louganis was under extreme pressure. Unfortunately, there wasn’t much research about the virus-like there is today. Louganis is now very active in sharing his story to help educate people about HIV and to those living with HIV to have access to treatment and HIV prevention options.

This year’s theme for World AIDS Day is “Putting ourselves to the test: Achieving equity to end HIV,” and the Damien Center offers HIV testing at its facility on 26th N. Arsenal Ave. Walk-ins are welcome five days a week, with testing options on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month by appointment.

Tickets for the event are available for $25.00, and starts at 7:00 p.m.