Dan Dakich out as host on ESPN 1070 The Fan

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dan Dakich will no longer host “The Dan Dakich Show” on ESPN 1070 The Fan after 14 years, the radio host announced Thursday.

“I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy,” Dakich said in a Thursday tweet.

His tweet does not make it clear if he resigned or was let go.

Dakich is a former player, assistant couch, and interim head coach at Indiana University basketball.

Dakich joined ESPN in November 2010 to work as a college basketball commentator and studio analyst.

Aside from his sports analysis, Dakich has become known for his political commentary.

Dakich was suspended for five days by Emmis Communications in 2019.

“Dan Dakich will not be appearing on his show this week. Dan and Emmis have mutually agreed to a suspension period of five days due to a failure last year on Dan’s part to adhere to the journalistic principles valued by Emmis,” Emmis Communications said in a statement at the time of his suspension.

He will continue to host his show, “Don’t @ Me.”