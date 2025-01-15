Consumer Reports investigation reveals risks of button batteries

Different mini batteries (button cells) are placed on a glass plate. (Photo by Christoph Schmidt/picture alliance via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Many households have toys and other items powered by tiny button-sized batteries, but what you might not realize is that these little power sources can be deadly if swallowed. While a new law aims to keep kids from getting access to them, a startling investigation by Consumer Reports reveals there are still serious gaps in safety that could put your family at risk.

Button and coin cell batteries are small but powerful, found in everything from tealights to toys. In the hands of young children, they can be particularly dangerous. Not only do they pose a choking hazard, but if swallowed, the fluids in the body can activate the battery’s electrical current, which can cause severe internal damage.

Dr. Darria Long, a board-certified emergency room doctor, warns that if a child swallows one of these batteries, it can lodge in the esophagus and cause tissue damage. “It can burn a hole through the tissue and can be life-threatening in as little as two hours,” she says.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were over 54,000 emergency room visits and at least 25 deaths related to button batteries from 2011 to 2021.

So, how are kids getting their hands on these dangerous batteries? The answer is more concerning than you might think. Consumer Reports recently evaluated 31 products powered by button batteries, and the results were alarming. One-third of the items had battery compartments that were dangerously easy for children to access.

“We found that a third of the toys and household items that we looked at had button batteries that were dangerously accessible,” Lauren Kirchner from Consumer Report said.

Some products, including five in the report, had compartments that were so easy to open that a child—or even a baby—could get to the batteries. Other products had breakable compartments, posing additional risks.

Consumer Reports reached out to the companies behind these products for comment. While many did not respond, LumaBase said their newer tealights now include screws to secure the battery compartments.

To keep your family safe, Consumer Reports advises checking the products around your house that contain button batteries. They recommend keeping spare batteries stored in a place where children can’t reach them.

