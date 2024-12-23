Consumer Reports: Dangers of button cell batteries in toys ahead of the holidays

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As the holiday season approaches, many toys and decorations use small – but powerful – button cell batteries, which can be hazardous to children. Parents need to remain vigilant and take steps to protect their children.

Gabe Knight, Senior Safety Policy Analyst at Consumer Reports, discussed the potential dangers posed by these tiny batteries.

Button and coin cell batteries are commonly found in products like remote controls, thermometers, watches, hearing aids, and children’s toys with lights.

According to a recent investigation by Consumer Reports, nearly one in three of the 31 household products they reviewed contained dangerously accessible button or coin cell batteries.

Half of the products had no warning labels, and many others lacked clear indications of the severe health risks these batteries pose.

“The most obvious danger is the choking hazard due to their small size, but it goes much further than that. These batteries can cause life-threatening injuries, including severe chemical burns and poisoning, if ingested or inserted into the nose or ear. They can get lodged in a child’s throat or esophagus, causing severe damage, and often require surgery to remove,” Knight said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports more than 54,000 emergency visits and 25 deaths from button battery-related injuries from 2011-2021. The majority of these incidents involved children aged six or younger.

A key step in improving safety is Reese’s Law, passed in 2022 and named after Reese Elizabeth Hamsmith, an 18-month-old girl who tragically passed away after swallowing a button cell battery. The law mandates stronger safety standards for button and coin cell batteries in consumer products.

However, Knight pointed out that it does not cover toys, which are regulated by a different set of standards that experts feel are too weak.

“As a parent, it’s important to take extra precautions. Start by checking which products in your home use button or coin cell batteries. Make sure those battery compartments are secure. When purchasing new toys, choose reputable brands known for safety,” Knight said.

There are also safer battery options now available.

Energizer and Duracell have introduced batteries with a bitter coating that alerts parents when a child might have swallowed one, turning a baby’s mouth blue when it comes into contact with saliva.

“Also, be sure to store all batteries out of children’s reach, and if you come across products with flimsy compartments or that feel unsafe, it’s best to dispose of them. If you find a hazardous product, report it to the Consumer Product Safety Commission at saferproducts.gov,” Knight said.