Danville authorities find juvenile suspects captured on camera at home fire

Pictured here is the aftermath of a residential fire at the 100 block of East Broadway Street late Sunday evening. (Provided Photo/Danville Fire and Police departments from Facebook)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Suspects in a Sunday night home fire have been identified as juveniles, the Danville Fire Department said Monday night.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department’s investigations division conducted a joint investigation with the Danville Fire Department into a home fire that happened late Sunday night in the 100 block of East Broadway Street.

In a Facebook post on Monday night, Danville police posted photos of people who were caught on cameras inside the home prior to the fire.

Provided Photo/Danville Fire and Police departments from Facebook

On Sunday evening, police and fire crews informed residents through Facebook posts to avoid the area for an extended period of time. The blaze was so large that Danville Fire Department received assistance from surrounding agencies to stop the fire.

According to police, no one was injured or inside the home when the fire began. Authorities have provided no information on how the fire started.

On Monday night, the fire department said because the suspects are juveniles, they will not be identified publicly.

The Danville Metropolitan Police Department asked anyone with information about the fire or the suspects in the photos to contact the 24-hour anonymous crime-tip line at 317-745-3001, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.