Danville man dies in shed fire

Deputies and detectives were called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Sept. 1, 2023, to assist the Danville, Indiana, Fire Department at a fatal fire involving a shed in the 3300 block of East Main Street, also known as U.S. 36. (WISH Photo)
by: Gregg Montgomery
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An 86-year-old man died Friday afternoon in a shed fire near Danville’s eastern border, the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies and detectives were called shortly after 1:50 p.m. Friday to assist the Danville Fire Department in the 3300 block of East Main Street, also known as U.S. 36.

Once the fire was extinguished, Donald Dodson, of Danville, was found dead inside a mini-barn-type of structure, the sheriff’s office said in a Friday night news release.

No foul play was suspected. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, but the Indiana State Fire Marshall’s Office and the county coroner’s office are investigating.

Anyone with information about the fatal fire was asked to contact the fire department at 317-745-4180 or the sheriff’s office at 317-745-9354.

