DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is seeking helping locating a missing teen.

DMPD is looking for 17-year-old Emily Mayo. She was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police describe her as 5’3″ and 210 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She does not have a vehicle.

Please contact police if you know where she is.