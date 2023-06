Danville police investigate US 36 crash

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a serious Monday morning crash at U.S. 36 and CR 300 East, according to a Facebook post.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 36 are closed, and police are asking drivers to take a different route.

To travel east, drivers should use East Main Street from CR 200 East to CR 400 East.