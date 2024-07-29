Danville police investigating death on West Mill Street

Logo for the Danville Metropolitan Police Department. (Provided Photo/Danville Metropolitan Police Department via Facebook)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday is conducting a death investigation on the town’s southwest side.

According to the department’s Facebook page, officers are conducting a death investigation at a residence in the 600 block of West Mill Street. That is a residential area on the town’s southwest side.

According to investigators, there is no threat to the public. No further information was released.