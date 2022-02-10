Local

Danville police locate missing mom, 2-year-old son

LATEST: Danville Metropolitan Police Department said shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday, “We are very happy to report that the missing individual and her child from our last post were located safely and have been speaking to law enforcement. The shares, tips and input from our social media followers and citizens undoubtedly assisted in bringing this case to a close. We appreciate your ongoing support and assistance.“

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her 2-year-old son are missing, says the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.

Kayla Renee Poore, 27, and her son, Ezra Poore, were last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday in Danville by family. They were reported missing on Thursday.

Kayla was described at 5-feet-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Ezra was described as 3 feet and 30 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Kayla was last seen driving a silver 2003 Mitsubishi Galant car with license plate 458DPN.

“The two may be in the Speedway or Avon area,” says a social media post from Danville police.

Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling the 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001; the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700; or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.