Danville police searching for missing 36-year-old woman last seen on March 29

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Danville police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 36-year-old woman who was last seen March 29.

Bethany Dove Hamblen is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Hamblen may have been traveling to Tampa, Florida, with an unknown individual. No vehicle make, model or description was available from police.

Anyone with information was asked to call the tip line at 317-745-3001.