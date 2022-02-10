Danville police seek help to find missing mom, 2-year-old son

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A mother and her 2-year-old son are missing, says the Danville Metropolitan Police Department.
Kayla Renee Poore, 27, and her son, Ezra Poore, were last seen about 4 p.m. Sunday in Danville by family. They were reported missing on Thursday.
Kayla was described at 5-feet-6 and 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Ezra was described as 3 feet and 30 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Kayla was last seen driving a silver 2003 Mitsubishi Galant car with license plate 458DPN.
“The two may be in the Speedway or Avon area,” says a social media post from Danville police.
Anyone with information can remain anonymous by calling the 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001; the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700; or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.