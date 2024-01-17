Danville police seek public’s help identifying hit-and-run suspect at Ellis Park

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run at Ellis Park.

The department shared video of the incident on social media. The hit-and-run, which occurred around 4 p.m. on Dec. 16, involved a vehicle smashing through a locked gate and causing “significant” damage.

Police say that a witness informed them that the driver appeared to be an older male, who got out of his car after running through the gate, then left after looking at the damage.

Investigators also added that they believe the front of the vehicle would have sustained some damage during the crash.

Anyone with information on the suspect and suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Danville Police Department’s 24-hour anonymous tipline at 317-745-3001.