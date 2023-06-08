Danville police seeking public’s help in locating missing 12-year-old girl

UPDATE: The Danville Metropolitan Police Department updated its Facebook page with the following statement, “We are VERY grateful to report that this juvenile has been located safely. We appreciate the assistance from our community! Your outpouring of support has been overwhelming! We are lucky to serve a community that is always willing and able to step up in times of need.”

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville Metropolitan Police Department is requesting assistance from the public in locating missing 12-year-old Abigail Jay Bastin.

The last known contact with Abigail was at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Eastwood Drive at the East Main Apartments in Danville.

Abigail is 12 years old; from 4 feet, 8 inches, to 5 feet; approximately 80-90 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing teal pajamas and white shoes. Abigail also wears glasses.

Police asks anyone with information regarding Abigail Bastin’s whereabouts to contact the anonymous 24/7 Crime Tip Line at 317-745-3001, the Hendricks County Communications Center at 317-839-8700, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.