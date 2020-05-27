Danville woman turning 104 Wednesday

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Thelma Stephenson will turn 104 years old Wednesday with an in-person and socially distanced celebration.

Stephenson’s family is planning a drive-by party Wednesday evening for anyone interested in wishing her a happy birthday. They’ll meet at 6:45 p.m. at the Hendricks County Fairgrounds, decorate their cars with signs and balloons, and then drive on 200 East past Stephenson’s home.

Stephenson moved into her Danville home in the 1940s and still lives there with one of her daughters and son-in-law, according to her daughter, Bev Jones. She was born in 1916 and became a professional photographer, working for Stephenson Studio in Danville. She won several awards for her photography, especially portraits taken at weddings, according to Jones.

She’s also a mother of five children and known as “Grandma Pete” to members in her community.

Her family also invites you to send her a birthday card. Please send to:

Thelma Stephenson

187 North County Road 200 East

Danville, IN 46122