Daredevil Brewing Co. starting live-streamed concerts to help musicians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local brewery has decided to live stream multiple concerts with local musicians to help keep money in their pockets now that all restaurants and bars are closed due to the coronavirus.

Kyle Bledsoe is a musician from Lafayette who plays on Friday and Saturday nights at Daredevil Hall and the Taproom. He gets a flat fee of $300 per night at each venue, a guaranteed $600 a weekend plus tips. Now, all of his shows have been canceled.

But Daredevil Brewing Company decided to help out artists who normally play at their locations. They will match the first $150 donated for each show. All of the donations go directly to the artists.

“I struggled with it for a few hours thinking the joke is on me for not having a second source of income because I’ve tied everything, my heart and soul in to doing this and so far so good,” local artist Bledsoe said. “So this is really unexpected and it kind of took me for a real loop and so this is hopefully going to be something that will really help and I just really appreciate being apart of it.”

It kicks off Thursday from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Facebook Live. Concerts will continue through the weekend on Friday and Saturday night. A different musician will play each night. The concerts will stream on the Daredevil Brewing Co. Facebook page.

You can donate using PayPal or by heading to their website.

Daredevil is working to get the lineup together for next week. They will announce the artists on Facebook and Twitter.