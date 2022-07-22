Local

Data breach affects patients of Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Goodman Campbell Brain and Spine made an announcement to their patients about a data breach that may involve some patients’ information.

Goodman Campbell underwent a cyberattack that caused unauthorized access to the personal information of patients and employees, including health information. The company mailed patients a letter that included information on the cyberattack, and steps to help patients secure their personal information going forward.

After the attack, the company reached out to the FBI cybercrimes division to investigate and recover data in their systems. After investigating, they confirmed that a third party hacked into their systems. The company wasn’t able to find how much information was found, but they learned that the hacker did access medical, financial, and demographic information of patients.

According to a statement, the hacker didn’t access the company’s electronic medical record system, but they did access appointment schedules, referral forms, and insurance eligibility documentation.

Goodman Campbell says patient information discovered by the hacker may include:

Name

Date of birth

Address

Telephone number

Email addresses

Medical record number

Patient account number

Diagnosis and treatment information

Physician name

Insurance information

Date(s) of service

Social Security number

Goodman Campbell says some of the information the hacker accessed was available for 10 days on the dark web, which is a part of the internet that can’t be found through search engines and isn’t viewable in a standard web browser.

The company says they’re doing everything they can to limit the impact of the attack. They’re reaching out to patients to recommend steps for them to protect themselves from potential misuse of information. They’re also offering free credit monitoring services.

More information about the attack and information on enrollment in free credit monitoring services can be found by calling (866) 984-3303 between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.