Dave Chappelle announces show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Dave Chappelle poses in the press room with the best comedy album award for "The Age of Spin" and "Deep in the Heart of Texas" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. Chappelle's fall 2023 tour, "Dave Chappelle Live," will stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Sept. 13, 2023. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Circle City.

The “Dave Chappelle Live” tour includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The 12-date comedy tour kicks off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and will stop in Cleveland, Detroit, Indy, and New Orleans before wrapping up at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

Presale tickets for “Dave Chappelle Live” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse go on sale Wednesday, while general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com.

No cell phones or cameras allowed

No cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed during Chappelle’s show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fans will place secure their phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that they will keep in their possession throughout the night. The pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show.

Anyone caught with a cell phone during the event will be immediately ejected.