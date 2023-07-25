Dave Chappelle announces show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian Dave Chappelle is bringing his stand-up comedy tour to the Circle City.
The “Dave Chappelle Live” tour includes a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Sept. 13, Live Nation announced Tuesday.
The 12-date comedy tour kicks off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and will stop in Cleveland, Detroit, Indy, and New Orleans before wrapping up at the United Center in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
Presale tickets for “Dave Chappelle Live” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse go on sale Wednesday, while general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Ticketmaster.com.
No cell phones or cameras allowed
No cell phones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed during Chappelle’s show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Fans will place secure their phones and smart watches in Yondr pouches that they will keep in their possession throughout the night. The pouches will be unlocked at the end of the show.
Anyone caught with a cell phone during the event will be immediately ejected.