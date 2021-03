Dave surprises Randy on his last Daybreak show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wednesday is Randy’s last day on Daybreak.

During Wednesday’s morning newscast, we looked back on Randy’s time on Daybreak.

But during the 7 a.m. hour of Daybreak, a special guest stopped by on Randy’s last time on Daybreak: Dave Barras.

In addition to his special appearance, Dave brought Randy some candy as they reminisced about their time working together.

Randy will move to Indy Style and the Midday show.

