Daybreak Drive-IN: Allergy season hits early and hard… Texas border law on hold again… NIT sees Butler out, ISU tips tonight

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s first dose of news, sports, and weather sees new information on a deadly shooting in Broad Ripple, an explanation for your sniffles and sneezes, the quick end to Butler’s postseason run, and more. Catch our podcast “Daybreak Drive-IN” every morning. We post it before 5 a.m. on the All Indiana Podcast Network.