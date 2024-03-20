Daybreak Drive-IN: Allergy season hits early and hard… Texas border law on hold again… NIT sees Butler out, ISU tips tonight
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Today’s first dose of news, sports, and weather sees new information on a deadly shooting in Broad Ripple, an explanation for your sniffles and sneezes, the quick end to Butler’s postseason run, and more. Catch our podcast “Daybreak Drive-IN” every morning. We post it before 5 a.m. on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- Police have released the name of the man shot to death over the weekend at a bar in broad Ripple. Timothy Brown, Junior was 36. Investigators say an argument involving several people at Landsharks led to gunshots, killing Brown and wounding five others. Nicholas Fulk is accused.
- Early blooms are leading to early sniffles, sneezes, and snoring. Experts warn this year’s allergy season will be rough, with pollen levels jumping already and not likely to ebb until June.
- More legal wrangling over immigration laws in Texas. Hours after the U.S. Supreme court allowed the state’s arrest-and-deport rule take effect, a federal appeals court halted it again. No word yet how long the decision could delay implementation.
- Joe Biden and Donald Trump are moving closer to a November rematch. Both candidates are already their parties’ presumptive nominees, but added more from primaries in Arizona, Illinois, Kansas and Ohio Tuesday. Trump also took the vote in Florida; Democrats are not holding a primary there this year and instead are directly awarding the delegates to Biden.
- Butler’s brief postseason run is done. The Bulldogs lost last night in the first round of the NIT. The final against Minnesota was 73-72.
- Indiana State University starts NIT play with a home game tonight against SMU. The Sycamores’ #1 seed gives them a rare opportunity – of winning a national title without leaving Indiana. They would host all games until the Semifinals, which are in Indianapolis at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
- Storm survivors in Selma have a welcome distraction from the difficulties of dealing with the damage. The Wapahani high school boys basketball team has a shot at a state championship. Two days after the tornado touched down, the raiders won their way to the AA title game, March 30th, at Gainbridge fieldhouse.
- Mostly sunny, still breezy but not quite as bad as yesterday. Highs hit the mid-40s… with another hard freeze coming tonight.