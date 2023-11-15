Daybreak Drive-IN: Body cams show police shootings… Israeli forces enter Gaza hospital… injured Pacer heads to hospital
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s two-minute look at news, weather, and sports includes new details in police shootings, a major move by Congress, and a health scare for an Indiana Pacer. It’s in the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast, available EVERY morning before 5am.
- The overnight hours saw no strike at Allison Transmission in Indianapolis. 1,700 Workers were set to start picket lines at midnight, but a union representative tells us the two sides extended negotiations and worked into the morning hours. So far, no deal – but no walkout, either.
- IMPD has released body camera video from two recent shootings by officers. One left a man dead and a woman wounded downtown – after a chase and shootout that followed a dollar store robbery. In the other case, also a chase, an officer shot a man accused of threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and her child. Officers say the man told officers to shoot him – and refused to put down his gun.
- Israeli forces are now inside the largest hospital in Gaza – after a raid in search of Hamas militants. Doctors say they were given a 30 minute warning to leave before troops entered the complex.
- The U.S. House has passed a stopgap plan to keep the government running into the new year. The vote on Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan drew support from Democrats and moderate Republicans, but ‘No’ votes from the party’s more conservative wing. Next step is approval in the Senate, which has signaled a willingness to accept the package.
- Big win and an unsettling loss for the Pacers last night. To the good: they knocked off the top team in the East -the 76ers- 132-126 in an ‘in-season tournament’ group stage matchup. The loss: forward Jalen Smith suffered a blow to the head and ended up in the hospital. No word yet on how badly he’s hurt.
- The first live sporting event offered by Netflix ended in an unexpected “Oops!” Soon after pro golfer Justin Thomas and Formula One star Carlos Sainz won the first tournament in the network’s new “Netflix Cup”, Sainz promptly dropped the trophy on the podium, breaking it into a number of pieces.
- Should be sunny and mild today, with a high of 67° – warmest day of the week!