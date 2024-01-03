Daybreak Drive-IN: Break-in leads to deadly shootout… Teenager accused of fleeing police, causing deadly crash… New honor for Pacers star
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This morning’s first look at news, sports, and weather includes with a front porch confrontation that led to deadly gunfire, a possible new front in the war with Israel, and a high honor for the Pacers’ floor leader. Get the Daybreak Drive-IN every morning before 5 a.m. on the All Indiana Podcast Network.
- A man is dead after police say a home break-in led to a shootout. It happened Tuesday evening at 38th and Post Road. Detectives say there were at least two intruders, and one or both swapped gunfire with someone who lives in the home. Officers found the fatally injured suspect on the porch and are still looking for another. Police say they detained the resident, but they have not said if that person could face any charges.
- A 16-year-old faces a number of serious charges – accused of fleeing from police and causing a deadly crash. It started Tuesday morning in Camby on a call of a stolen car. Officers say they found the teenager in it five miles away and tried to stop him… but he sped off and crashed into another car, killing its driver.
- Israel is claiming a major win in its war with Hamas after an apparent air strike in Beirut. The man described as the second-ranking political leader of Hamas is dead – as are several other officials from the group. International observers caution an Israeli strike in Lebanon, the first in more than 15 years, could lead to new fronts – and new opposition- in the war.
- Former President Donald Trump is appealing a decision by Maine’s Secretary of State that Trump cannot be on the ballot there. Trump’s paperwork to Maine’s Superior Court came in Tuesday. A similar move in Colorado is likely soon.
- Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton is the Eastern Conference player of the week – after leading his team to a 3-game winning streak on the strength of his 25 points, 4 rebounds, and nearly 18 assists per game. The Pacers continue their homestand Friday night against the Hawks.
- Expect some sun early, but clouds build through the day – some flurries are possible later. Highs in the upper 30s.