Daybreak Drive-IN: Car from chase causes crash… writers return… baseball mourns one of its best

The Daybreak Drive-IN podcast for 9/27 includes a violent and deadly crash that followed a police chase, an end to one of the Hollywood impasses, and the passing of one of the greats of baseball. You can listen to Daybreak Drive-IN every morning at 5 a.m. It’s our first snapshot of the morning news, weather, and sports.

Three people are dead after a high-speed collision on the east side of Indianapolis – that happened shortly after a police chase. State police say troopers tried to pull over a car for reckless driving, chased it for 12 minutes, broke off the pursuit… then 5 minutes later, the car slammed into another vehicle, killing the driver in the second car and two of the passengers in the first car. Police say the driver who led the chase and caused the wreck survived. No word yet on his name – or the charges he’ll face.

State police are also sharing specifics of the gunfire from officers that killed a man Tuesday at 40th & Keystone. Investigators say officers pulled over a car to arrest a passenger for a parole violation – who then got out and pointed a gun at them. Two IMPD officers and one Trooper fired, fatally wounding the man. Police say body, dash, and drone cameras all captured the scene; no word when authorities will release the images.

Writers are working in Hollywood again this morning; their strike is over. The governing boards of the Writers Guild of America approved a deal with the studios Tuesday. As they announced the end to the work stoppage, they also said members could start putting pen to scripts at one minute after midnight. The membership still has to vote to ratify the deal, but clearance from the boards allows work to resume until then.

A new ruling delivers a business blow to former President Donald Trump. The judge overseeing a civil lawsuit from New York’s Attorney General has ruled that Trump and his company decieved banks, insurers, and others by exaggerating his assets and net worth. The judge says some of Trump’s businesses will lose their licenses as a result.

One of the all-time greats of baseball has died. Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson won 16 Gold Gloves at third base during a 23-year career, all with the Baltimore Orioles. He was an 18-tim All-Star and

the MVP in 1964. he was beloved off the field, too – hailed for his kindness, character, and tireless work on behalf of other players. He was 86 years old.

Major championship golf is coming back to Central Indiana. The USGA says Crooked Stick Golf Club will host the U.S. Senior Open in 2028. It last hosted the tournament in 2009. By then, some of golf’s biggest names will be old enough to be eligible for the title – including both Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

