Daybreak Drive-IN: Catholics converge on Indianapolis… Mayor of Paris takes public dip… Caitlin Clark, Brickyard 400 star?
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A truly wide range of topics top the early morning news, in the Daybreak Drive-IN podcast. Topics range from a rare convergence of Catholics – to the All-Star debut of a former Indianapolis Indian. We post the pod every morning before 5 to give you the day’s first news, sports, and weather in less than 3 minutes.
- Police say a case of road rage ended with deadly gunfire on the southeast side of Indianapolis. It happened last night at Thompson Road and Emerson Avenue. Police say someone in a pickup fired shots at a car – killing the driver. Police at the scene say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.
- A rare meeting gets underway in Indianapolis today, as tens of thousands of Catholics start the 10th Eucharistic Congress. It’s the culmination of a Pilgrimage that has not happened in 83 years. Events run through Sunday at the convention center and Lucas Oil Stadium.
- The Mayor of Paris, France is set to take a swim the Seine river today – to prove it’s clean enough for the Olympics. Triathletes and marathon swimmers are set to compete in the river. The city has spent the equivalent of $1.5 billion over the last decade overhauling sewers, upgrading wastewater plants, and building a giant underground storage basin – to make it less polltued.
- Hundreds of people had to evacuate a southern Illinois town yesterday- as a result of the intense storms that socked the Midwest Monday. Water breeched a dam on a swollen river, threatening a mass flood. It happened in Nashville – about 60 miles outside St. Louis.
- Caitlin Clark will be in the Brickyard 400 this weekend. Her image is on the hood of Josh Berry’s #4 car. Berry and Clark endorse the same trading card company. The race is Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
- Paul Skenes has completed his two month journey from the minors in Indianapolis to the highest midseason honor in major league baseball. The young Pirates was the National League starting pitcher at last night’s all-star game – holding the American League scoreless in his only inning. The AL would go on to win, though – 5-3.
- Partly cloudy with a few spotty storms this afternoon. Not as hot. High of 82°
