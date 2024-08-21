Daybreak Drive-IN: Charges in murder of 15-year-old… Harris nomination now official… Zoo debuts new addition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for August 21st includes an expansion of sexual harassment training for Indianapolis city workers, headlines from the Democratic National Convention, and the plans for the Colts starters during the final preseason game. Listen every morning on-the-go for the day’s first and fastest news.