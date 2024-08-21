Daybreak Drive-IN: Charges in murder of 15-year-old… Harris nomination now official… Zoo debuts new addition
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Daybreak Drive-IN for August 21st includes an expansion of sexual harassment training for Indianapolis city workers, headlines from the Democratic National Convention, and the plans for the Colts starters during the final preseason game. Listen every morning on-the-go for the day’s first and fastest news.
- People who work for the City of Indianapolis will now have to go through annual training to prevent sexual harassment. Mayor Joe Hogsett signed an executive order on the matter Tuesday. In the past, such training has only been required every two years. The change is spurred in part by the accusations of sexual harassment by Hogsett’s now-former chief of staff, Thomas Cook.
- Prosecutors in Muncie have charged two juveniles and two young adults in the murder of a 15-year-old. LataJohne Phillips was shot to death one week ago. A 16-year-old, a 17-year-old, and two 19-year-olds face a litany of felony counts. The prosecutor is seeking permission to charge a 14-year-old, too.
- Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic nominee for president. Tuesday evening’s roll call at the Democratic National Convention made it official. Harris is set to speak Thursday evening, in the fourth night of the Convention. Last night saw second gentleman Doug Emhoff, former first lady Michelle Obama, and former President Barack Obama speak.
- Police arrested a number of protestors outside the Israeli consulate in Chicago – as the convention was happening about two miles away. As the demonstrators delivered a pro-Palestinian message, they spilled out onto streets surrounding the consulate, leading to direct confrontations with police.
- Expect to see the Colts starters play into the second quarter of tomorrow night’s preseason finale, against the Bengals. The two teams held joint practices this week in Cincinnati. Quarterback comebacks are the headline story; both Anthony Richardson and Joe Burrow are returning from injuries.
- The Indianapolis Zoo has a new addition, though she’s hardly new to the world. Ember is a 43-year-old orangutan that has been at the Pittsburgh Zoo. She made her local debut yesterday, in honor of “World Orangutan Day”.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.